Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,583,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11. The company has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

