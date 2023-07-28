Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
NCPLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 11,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About Netcapital
