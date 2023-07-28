Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

NCPLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 11,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

