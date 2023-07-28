Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

Navient Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 579,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,673. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 114,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

