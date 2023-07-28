Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.1 %

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.