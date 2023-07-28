National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Critical Survey

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bank of Canada 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westpac Banking and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $119.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.40%. Given National Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 17.58% 17.54% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and National Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.24 National Bank of Canada $10.82 billion 2.43 $2.63 billion $6.98 11.14

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Westpac Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. The company also provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services comprise credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and investment solutions, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and monetization. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

