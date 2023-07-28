National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price objective on shares of American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Lithium Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVE LI opened at C$2.49 on Friday. American Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02).

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

