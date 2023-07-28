Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Nigel Pickett Sells 443,602 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £79,848.36 ($102,382.82).
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
Nanoco Group stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 17.98 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,680,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,457. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.44. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.93).
About Nanoco Group
