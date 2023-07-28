Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Nigel Pickett Sells 443,602 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £79,848.36 ($102,382.82).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

Nanoco Group stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 17.98 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,680,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,457. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.44. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.93).

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

