Nano Price Up 1% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00312270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.27 or 0.00832921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00558621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00063308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

