Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.25

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 22714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

