Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 1,791,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

