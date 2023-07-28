Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. 5,296,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.49.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

