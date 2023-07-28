Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,249. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,517,218. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

