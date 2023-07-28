Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $207.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.99. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.