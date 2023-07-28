Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 491,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,729. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

