Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $89.68. 466,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,313. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

