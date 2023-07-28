Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 1,761,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.