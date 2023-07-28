Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.94. 382,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

