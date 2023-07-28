Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $10,104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 633,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $90.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

