Morgan Stanley Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $245.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 367,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,843. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Hershey by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

