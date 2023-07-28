Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

