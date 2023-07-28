Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

EE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

