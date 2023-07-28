Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 154,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

