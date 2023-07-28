Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,127. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.