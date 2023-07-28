Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after acquiring an additional 990,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,061. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

