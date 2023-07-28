Morgan Stanley Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 550

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.18) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.00.

Glencore Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 506,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,333. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

