Morgan Stanley Cuts Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 140

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded Synthomer to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Synthomer Price Performance

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

