Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of MC stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 1,962,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

