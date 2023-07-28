Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobico Group Price Performance

MCG stock opened at GBX 93.38 ($1.20) on Friday. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.16 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.07 ($1.41).

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

