Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mobico Group Price Performance
MCG stock opened at GBX 93.38 ($1.20) on Friday. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.16 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.07 ($1.41).
Mobico Group Company Profile
