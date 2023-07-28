Mizuho Increases Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $34.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 354,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.98. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 592,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 889,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

