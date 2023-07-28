Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 1,160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,590. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

