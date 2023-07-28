Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 7%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.61. 725,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,217,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Microvast Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $795.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative net margin of 67.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Microvast by 1,371.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148,273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Microvast by 2,570.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microvast by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,010,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 931,642 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

