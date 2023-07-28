Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,102,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

