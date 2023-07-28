Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.48. 39,147,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,152,611. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.