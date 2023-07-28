Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of META stock traded up $13.14 on Friday, hitting $324.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,405,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,110,975. The firm has a market cap of $832.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

