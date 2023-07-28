Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,619,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 278,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

