Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230-1.244 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 637,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,032. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

