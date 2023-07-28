Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.81-2.92 EPS.

MMSI stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

