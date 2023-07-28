Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.81-2.92 EPS.
MMSI stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
