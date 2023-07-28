Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 31,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 147,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of £11.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karanpal Singh bought 125,000,000 shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,750,000 ($4,808,308.76). 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

