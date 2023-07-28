MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $50.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,220.64. The company had a trading volume of 196,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,531. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,203.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

