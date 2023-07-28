McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $308.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average of $281.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.