McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.70.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 62.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,708,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

