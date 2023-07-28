McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

MCD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $295.58. The company had a trading volume of 282,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,134. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

