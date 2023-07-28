MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,634,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 757,449 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

