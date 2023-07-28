Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 1,188,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,043,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

