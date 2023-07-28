Matthews International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,553. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 125,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.