Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Materialise updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Materialise Trading Down 1.2 %

MTLS stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Materialise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Materialise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Materialise by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Materialise by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Materialise by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.