Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Materialise updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Materialise Trading Down 1.2 %
MTLS stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
