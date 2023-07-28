Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
NYSE MTDR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources
In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
