Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 930,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.