Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.11.

NYSE MA traded down $7.85 on Thursday, hitting $394.56. 3,562,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

