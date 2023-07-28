Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

MAR stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

